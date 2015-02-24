The gender pay gap is bad in some states and worse in others

Patricia Arquette stole Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony when she called for equal pay for women in her acceptance speech.

The gender wage gap is worse in some parts of the US than others.

The American Community Survey is an annual project by the Census Bureau to better understand the social, demographic, and economic aspects of life in the United States. One of the many things measured in the survey is the median annual wage for full-time male and female workers.

In all fifty states, the median full-time, year-round female worker earns less money than her male counterpart. However, the magnitude of the gap varies widely between states. In Louisiana, the median full-time, year-round woman worker makes just 65.9% of what the median full-time, year-round male worker earns. Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, women make 91.3% of what men make.

Here’s a map showing the 2013 median earnings of full-time, year-round female workers as a percentage of the median earnings of full-time, year-round male workers in each state. Darker red states have a larger wage gap:

Here’s a table showing the woman to man earnings ratio for each state, in order from the largest wage gap to the smallest:

