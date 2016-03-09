Here's how the big tech companies measure up when it comes to female workers

Today is International Women’s Day, so we thought it was an appropriate time to see how some of the big tech companies are doing in terms of gender equality in hiring.

The answer? Not so great.

As you can see in this chart from Statista, based on company reports, eBay leads the field with 43% female employees. However, the number is lower when you look only at leadership jobs or tech jobs. The same goes for every other company on this list, although Apple has a pretty good ratio of female leaders to female employees overall. And it looks like Microsoft has the farthest to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.