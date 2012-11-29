Parents Are Freaking Out Over These Gender-Bending Toys 'R' Us Ads From Sweden

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means that the over-commercialisation of what should be primarily a religious and family-oriented holiday is in full-swing.



What we need is a bit more peace on earth and mercy mild, a bit less of the ubiquitous “must-have” lists.

For parents, navigating the relentless onslaught of toys – what your child wants, where you can get it, whether you can afford it – is made all the more unpleasant by the increasingly gendered toy market (yes, that means you, Lego – since when is ‘Girls’ a category alongside ‘Vehicles’, ‘Books’ and ‘Robotics’? ).

This year, as a special pre-yultide gift to me, Sweden’s Toys ‘R’ Us has published a gender-neutral Christmas toy catalogue. This has caused quite a furore abroad but, for the life of me, I cannot work out why people feel so insecure in their own sense of gender and threatened by this catalogue . Take a look and decide for yourself.

The catalogue, created by TOP-TOY, which runs dozens of Toys ‘R’ Us stores across northern Europe, shows a boy taking a doll’s temperature (below), a girl shooting a Nerf machine gun(above), and boys and girls together using a play kitchen, a small ironing board, and a doll’s changing table. What on earth is the fuss about? It’s not as if TOP-TOY has given little girls penises.