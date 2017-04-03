12 words that are more familiar to women than men

iStock Some stereotypes might have some truth.

For instance, an antiquated way of thinking might lead some people to believe that men strictly like talking about cars and sports while women only gab about fashion.

According to data analysis from the Center for Reading Research, that isn’t as ridiculous as it first sounds. The center posted an online vocabulary test and analysed the first 500,000 results, focusing on differences in gender.

Some words exhibited a large margin between the per cent of men and women who reported knowing them.

Below, we’ve listed the words that are more familiar to women than men. They relate mostly to fashion, art, and flowers.

The words that are more familiar to men tend to center on transportation, weapons, and science.

See if you know the words below, and then take a version of the test here.

