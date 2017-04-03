12 words that are more familiar to women than men

Some stereotypes might have some truth.
For instance, an antiquated way of thinking might lead some people to believe that men strictly like talking about cars and sports while women only gab about fashion.
According to data analysis from the Center for Reading Research, that isn’t as ridiculous as it first sounds. The center posted an online vocabulary test and analysed the first 500,000 results, focusing on differences in gender.
Some words exhibited a large margin between the per cent of men and women who reported knowing them.
Below, we’ve listed the words that are more familiar to women than men. They relate mostly to fashion, art, and flowers.
The words that are more familiar to men tend to center on transportation, weapons, and science.
See if you know the words below, and then take a version of the test here.
Definition: any of various plants or shrubs of the genus Paeonia, having large, showy flowers.
Women who know it: 96%
Men who know it: 70%
Definition: a medium-weight or light-weight fabric of acetate, nylon, rayon, or silk, usually smooth, crisp, and lustrous, plain-woven, and with a fine crosswise rib effect.
Women who know it: 87%
Men who know it: 48%
Definition: a very soft Italian cream cheese made from cow's milk.
Women who know it: 90%
Men who know it: 60%
Definition: any of various trees or shrubs of the myrtle family, especially of the genera Callistemon and Melaleuca, native to Australia and adjacent areas, having spikes of flowers with numerous conspicuous stamens.
Women who know it: 89%
Men who know it: 58%
Definition: Forms of the word 'flounce' which means to walk quickly with large, noticeable movements, especially to attract attention.
Women who know 'flouncy': 86%
Women who know 'flouncing': 94%
Men who know 'flouncy': 55%
Men who know 'flouncing': 67%
Definition: the art or technique of decorating something with cut-outs of paper, linoleum, plastic, or other flat material over which varnish or lacquer is applied.
Women who know it: 86%
Men who know it: 56%
Definition: A hormone that prepares the uterus for the fertilised ovum and maintains pregnancy.
Women who know it: 92%
Men who know it: 63%
Definition: a moderate to dark brownish grey, sometimes slightly tinged with purple, yellow, or green.
Women who know it: 93%
Men who know it: 66%
Definition: a climbing shrub of the legume family, having showy, pendent clusters of blue-violet, white, purple, or rose flowers..
Women who know it: 89%
Men who know it: 61%
Definition: a usually fitted vest or wide, lace-up girdle worn by women over a dress or blouse, especially a cross-laced, sleeveless outer garment covering the waist and bust, common in peasant dress.
Women who know it: 96%
Men who know it: 71%
Christina Sterbenz contributed to a previous version on this story.
