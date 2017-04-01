12 words that are more familiar to men than women

An antiquated way of thinking might lead some people to believe that men strictly like talking about cars and sports while women only gab about fashion.
But some of these stereotypes may have a bit of truth to them, according to data analysis from the Center for Reading Research. The center posted an online vocabulary test and analysed the first 500,000 results, focusing on differences in gender.
Some words exhibited a large margin between the per cent of men and women who reported knowing them.
Below, we’ve listed the words that are more familiar to men than women. They tend to center on transportation, weapons, and science.
See if you know the words below, and then take a version of the test here.
Definition: a military vehicle that combines the features of a jeep with those of a light truck.
Men who know it: 88%
Women who know it: 58%
Definition: Short for compressor/decompressor, a codec is any technology for compressing and decompressing data.
Men who know it: 88%
Women who know it: 48%
Definition: an electric conductor wound as a helix with small pitch, or as two or more coaxial helices, so that current through the conductor establishes a magnetic field within the conductor.
Men who know it: 87%
Women who know it: 54%
Definition: a figure artificially constructed in the form of a human being and endowed with life.
Men who know it: 89%
Women who know it: 56%
Definition: a number indicating the ratio of the speed of an object to the speed of sound in the medium through which the object is moving.
Men who know it: 93%
Women who know it: 63%
Definition: a brand name for a very strong artificial material that is not damaged by high temperatures.
Men who know it: 93%
Women who know it: 65%
Definition: a two-handed sword with a double-edged blade, used by Scottish Highlanders in the 16th century.
Men who know it: 87%
Women who know it: 58%
Definition: a curved, single-edged sword of Asian, especially Eastern origin.
Men who know it: 86%
Women who know it: 58%
Definition: a type of battleship armed with heavy-calibre guns in turrets: so called from the British battleship Dreadnought, launched in 1906, the first of its type.
Men who know it: 90%
Women who know it: 66%
Definition: a trusted military leader (as for a medieval prince).
Men who know it: 93%
Women who know it: 66%
Definition: A member of the majority faction of the Russian Social Democratic Party, which seized power in the October Revolution of 1917.
Men who know it: 85%
Women who know it: 60%
