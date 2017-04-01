12 words that are more familiar to men than women

An antiquated way of thinking might lead some people to believe that men strictly like talking about cars and sports while women only gab about fashion.

But some of these stereotypes may have a bit of truth to them, according to data analysis from the Center for Reading Research. The center posted an online vocabulary test and analysed the first 500,000 results, focusing on differences in gender.

Some words exhibited a large margin between the per cent of men and women who reported knowing them.

Below, we’ve listed the words that are more familiar to men than women. They tend to center on transportation, weapons, and science.

See if you know the words below, and then take a version of the test here.

