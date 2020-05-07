72% of Gen Zers say coronavirus memes make them feel 'capable of getting through this'

Eternity in an Instant / Getty Images Gen Z will turn ages 8 to 23 in 2020, according to Pew Research.

An April VICE Media survey found that 72% of Gen Zers say memes and other humorous content are helping them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The young generation has been using social media more to connect with friends they can no longer see, in addition to recreating milestones, such as proms, that they are now missing out on.

This is another way Gen Zers are trying to make the best out of the pandemic, which is expected to have a tremendous impact on their lives.

Generation Z is handling the coronavirus pandemic in perhaps the only way they know how – through memes. VICE Media surveyed over 9,000 millennials and Gen Zers to find out how they were coping with the pandemic.

The study found that young people are taking this very seriously, with 72% of Gen Zers saying that memes and other humorous content make them feel they are “capable of getting through this.”

This reliance on social media is consistent with what other experts have said.

“Social media has assisted as the incredible force for connection in a time where people really need it,” Mary Noel, director at the social impact consultancy DoSomething Strategic, told Business Insider. “There are more people doing video conferencing and FaceTiming and connecting via social media. They’re looking for more community out of social media as opposed to just consuming.”

Social media is helping Gen Zers cope with this unprecedented time

The VICE Media survey is similar to one DoSomething, the world’s largest nonprofit organisation for young people and social change, also conducted a few weeks ago. DoSomething polled over 3,000 young Gen Zers between the ages of 13 and 25 to ask how they were feeling during the pandemic and how they’re coping.

The DoSomething poll found that 92% are worried about the economic impact, with 1 in 4 indicating they are extremely worried. Over half are worried about how long the economic impact might last, and 69% about their ability to afford college.

But though the economic consequences might be dire, 83% said they are more worried the government will lift restrictions too fast, and 78% said if restrictions were lifted soon, they would not feel comfortable returning to normal activities.

Generation Z is dealing with an unprecedented situation, at one of the most pivotal movements of their lives

The pandemic is a lot to process even for adults, so it’s no surprise that social media has come as a good distraction and outlet for Gen Z. The oldest of the generation is set to graduate into one of the worst recessions since the Great Depression, and the youngest members are missing out on important social and emotional development milestones, such as hanging with friends, prom, and participating in other outdoor social activities.

Social media has become the way Gen Zers connect with each other – or as Noel put it, Gen Zers are “utilising social media tools to go do things together, but apart.” High school seniors are throwing proms on Zoom, Instagram yearbooks are popping up, and Gen Z job-servicing apps have been created to help young workers whose careers have been derailed.

Kristin Koch, executive director of Seventeen Magazine, told Business Insider that Seventeen’s editorial team has been encouraging readers to take advantage of this excess social media time by networking virtually, starting creative portfolios, learning to code, and acquiring other skills so when the economy does open back up, Gen Zers will be ready to enter the job markets.

“[Gen Zers] are home a lot more now kind of looking for things to get their minds off of all the stress and anxiety,” Kristin Koch told Business Insider. “So it’s really important to still celebrate [things], and just having things to look forward to and to celebrate and finding creative ways to do it is so important.”

