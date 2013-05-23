Millennials Have Their Own Definition of Entrepreneurship

By 2025, Gen Y is going to make up 75% of the global workforce and their independent-thinking and entrepreneurial mindset is going to change the future of the workplace.



Unless employers can understand this, they’ll risk losing their top talent, says Dan Schawbel, founder of Millennial Branding and author of the new book “Promote Yourself.“

Schawbel’s Gen Y research and consulting company conducted a recent survey with oDesk, a global job marketplace, and found that freedom-seeking young people have their own definition of “entrepreneurship.”

“The number one reason why [Gen Y] leave is a lack of career opportunities,” Schawbel tells us. “If you can’t show them a path up, if you’re not going to mentor and support them, they’re out.”

In the interview below, Schawbel tells us about Gen Y’s definition of entrepreneurship, how companies can retain their young talent and create a culture that attracts young people and makes them want to stay there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.