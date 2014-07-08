Gen X And Baby Boomers Present A Huge Opportunity For E-Commerce Companies

It’s a common misconception that online shoppers tend to be young. In fact, a disproportionate share of Gex X and middle-aged adults shop online relative to their share of their population.

23% of online shoppers fall between the ages of 35 and 44, while only 18% of the U.S. population is that age.

24% of online shoppers are between the ages of 45 to 54, even though less than 20% of the U.S. population falls between those ages.

Gen X and middle-aged adults present a huge opportunity for e-commerce companies and retailers who target those age groups, because these consumers are most often in the prime of their careers, and thus, their disposable income is much higher than that of younger consumers.

In a new report, BI Intelligence breaks down the demographics of U.S. online and mobile shoppers by gender, age, income, and education, and takes a look at what they’re shopping for, and how their behaviours differ.

It’s important for retailers to know who their potential customers are online in order to market to them effectively.

