Gen. Wesley Clark: Stay Out Of Libya

Wesley K. Clark is a retired Army general and NATO’s former supreme allied commander in Europe. Also, he is a senior fellow at the Burkle centre for International Relations at the University of California at Los Angeles.



Last friday, Wesley Clark was talking about the Weinberger Doctrine in Washington D.C. As you must know, it follows,

1. The United States should not commit forces to combat overseas unless the particular engagement or occasion is deemed vital to our national interest or that of our allies.

2. If we decide it is necessary to put combat troops into a given situation, we should do so wholeheartedly, and with the clear intention of winning.

3. If we do decide to commit forces to combat overseas, we should have clearly defined political and military objectives.

4. The relationship between our objectives and the forces we have committed — their size, composition and disposition — must be continually reassessed and adjusted if necessary.

5. Before the U.S. commits combat forces abroad, there must be some reasonable assurance we will have the support of the American people and their elected representatives in Congress.

6. Finally, the commitment of U.S. forces to combat should be a last resort.

Given these rules, what is the wisest course of action in Libya? According to Gen. Wesley Clark (and the Weinberger Doctrine), stay out of Libya.

