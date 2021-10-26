Gemma Chan is an underrated style icon. Here are her best and most daring looks.

But she’s also a star on the red carpet; she’s shown off countless standout looks over the years.
Chan has experimented with bold colors, see-through designs, sparkling dresses, and more.
Back in 2013, Gemma Chan put a daring twist on a little black dress for the BAFTA Rising Stars Party.
Her sleeveless minidress had a V neckline, a thin leather belt around the waist, and thick pockets made from black fur.
She completed the look with open-toe heels, red lipstick, and a shiny clutch.
She looked chic two months later in a yellow drop-waist design.
The bodice of the mock-neck dress was covered in a floral print and silver beads, while its pleated skirt had a peach lining.
Chan also wore diamond earrings, metallic bracelets, a marble purse, and gold pumps.
Chan went with an asymmetrical look at the Moet British Independent Film Awards in December 2014.
The two-piece set she wore included a white crop top with elbow-length sleeves, arm cutouts, a small plunge down its neckline, and a wave-patterned hem.
Its skirt, on the other hand, was white, knee-length, and had a black asymmetrical waistband.
For an InStyle party in 2016, the actress wore a red dress with heart-shaped cutouts.
The sleeveless dress had one heart cutout in the middle of her collarbones, and two others placed at her waist.
Chan made her outfit even bolder with smokey eye makeup and animal-print heels.
She then wore a black gown with hidden details at the 2018 BAFTAs.
Her Stella McCartney gown had short sleeves, a floor-length skirt with a small train, and a semi-sheer bodice.
The fabric that made up the latter part of the dress was arranged in a floral pattern, and when she turned, you could see a lace design across her back.
Chan dazzled at the “Crazy Rich Asians” premiere in August of that year.
Wearing Oscar de la Renta, Chan posed on the green carpet in a strapless midi dress covered in gold and silver sequins. The latter sparkles were arranged in giant swirls, and the gown’s neckline was topped with a thin layer of black fabric.
She completed the look with a square purse, silver sandals, and dewy makeup.
At a different screening of the movie, Chan took a different approach and wore a floral look.
Her blush-colored dress had sheer, elbow-length sleeves, a cinched waist, and red and blue flowers embroidered from top to bottom.
Chan also wore velvet sandals, matching lipstick, and carried a small red clutch.
She wore a daring shirt-and-skirt combo at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year event.
She wore a burgundy crop top made from a pleated fabric and a satin high-waist skirt with a long slit in the middle. The latter garment was also decorated with multicolored crystals.
For accessories, Chan chose pointed silver pumps and delicate rings.
The actress made shorts look glamorous at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Designed by Valentino, Chan’s teal outfit included a halter-style romper with shorts and a full skirt that wrapped around her waist.
The latter piece also had pockets and a deep slit that revealed her shorts and matching heels.
She continued to show off her standout style at the event’s after-party.
She wore a neon-pink Miu Miu dress that had a single sleeve and an ankle-length skirt. The garment was held together on one side with crystal bows, which formed a line down to the skirt’s thigh-high slit.
Chan also wore strappy silver sandals, an updo hairstyle, and red lipstick.
A few days later, she attended the Critics’ Choice Awards in a ball gown.
As Chan told Vogue UK at the time, the purple gown with a fuchsia floral print was custom-made for her by Jason Wu. She also said it was originally intended to be part of one of his runway lines.
She completed the look with Jimmy Choo sandals, Anita Ko jewelry, and a long braid tied with a black bow.
She wore yet another dramatic pink look at the 2019 Oscars.
She stood out on the red carpet thanks to her pleated, tiered dress, which was designed by Valentino. It was also sleeveless with a high ruffled neckline, and its full, floor-length skirt had pockets on each side.
Chan experimented with the “naked” trend at the event’s after-party hosted by Vanity Fair.
Her Tom Ford gown had long sleeves, a high neckline, and a straight floor-length skirt. It was also entirely sheer, though silver glitter and fringe covered the dress from top to bottom.
Chan wore her signature red lipstick with the gown and carried a metallic clutch.
At the “Captain Marvel” premiere later that year, Chan stood out in an iridescent outfit.
Designed by Ralph & Russo, her outfit featured an asymmetrical pink top with one short sleeve. On the other side, the shirt’s pleated fabric extended to the floor and created a short train next to her.
The outfit also included a pair of standout pants covered in iridescent fringe.
She wore one of her best looks to date at the 2019 Met Gala.
Designed by Tom Ford, her silver gown was covered in sparkles. It had a plunging V neckline and a floor-length cape that covered her shoulders.
She also wore diamond bracelets and a standout crystal headpiece that perfectly matched her gown.
In 2021, Chan attended the Cannes Film Festival in a bralette-style crop top.
She paired the gold, sequin-covered top with a tan high-waisted skirt that had pockets.
Chan kept the rest of her look simple, wearing only gold sandals, a thick choker necklace, and a half-up half-down hairstyle
She showed off her unique fall fashion at a Louis Vuitton fashion show months later.
Chan wore head-to-toe black for the occasion, including leather capri pants and an oversized jacket with short sleeves and a hood.
The actress added some glamour to the look with sling-back heels, a Louis Vuitton purse, and a gold chain necklace.
For the “Eternals” premiere, she looked stunning in a white gown designed by Louis Vuitton.
The gown featured a black minidress with a V neckline, covered with a layer of white lace and a ruffled miniskirt. There was also extra lace that hung from the skirt’s hem and reached the floor.
Tied across her shoulders and collarbones, Chan wore a white cape made from feathers.
She completely switched styles for another “Externals” event held a few days later.
On Instagram, Chan said her edgy two-piece set was custom-made for her by Miss Sohee. It included a black long-sleeved crop top made from velvet, as well as a matching floor-length skirt.
Both pieces were encrusted with rows of Swarovski crystals, and Chan matched the embellishments with her crystal headpiece.