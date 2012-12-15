Our favourite Shots From The Greatest Meteor Shower Of The Year

Photo: @SusanKim4
The Geminid meteor shower lit up the sky Thursday night with hundreds of streaming fireballs. Cloudy skies and street lights notwithstanding, the most intense meteor shower of the year could be seen from almost every point on Earth.
In some parts of the world sky watchers braved chilly temperatures during the pre-dawn hours to capture the dazzling shooting stars on camera.
There’s another opportunity to view the meteor shower tonight, though it won’t be as spectacular.
In case you missed last night’s display, we rounded up some beautiful pictures taken by amateur and professional photographers.
Watching from San Francisco, Tony Eckersley saw around 30 meteors over a one-hour period. Eckersley snapped 90 photos and managed to capture seven meteors, which are featured in this composite shot.
This picture, captured a 1 a.m. on Dec. 14 in Saukeville, Wisconsin, was posted by Twitter user Susan Kim.
Zach Frailey spent the entire night on the cold and windy beach of Emerald Isle, N.C. to snag this incredible shot of the Gemind shower.
At 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 14, Jason Pierce was lucky enough to catch three Geminids in less than a minute over New York City.
Before the clouds rolled in, Peter Greig caught a meteor raining down while standing atop Captain Cooks Monument in North Yorkshire, U.K.
Photographer Scott Ackerman snapped stacked meteors over a period of 15 to 20 minutes at Monument Rocks in Kansas.
Professional photographer Laurence Clark catches meteors flying over North Wales on the night of Dec. 13, 2012.
A Geminid shoots through Orion on Dec. 11, 2012. The planet Jupiter shines at the top right of the photo.
A brilliant shot by skywatcher Andrew Wagner of the tail end of a gigantic Geminid crossing the sky.
A 30-second image of a streaming fireball over Sussex, New Jersey taken by photographer Jason Jenkins.
Photographer Constantin Psenitchi snapped this beautiful image at 3:57 a.m. on Dec. 14 from California.
