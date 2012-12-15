Our favourite Shots From The Greatest Meteor Shower Of The Year

Photo: @SusanKim4

The Geminid meteor shower lit up the sky Thursday night with hundreds of streaming fireballs. Cloudy skies and street lights notwithstanding, the most intense meteor shower of the year could be seen from almost every point on Earth.



In some parts of the world sky watchers braved chilly temperatures during the pre-dawn hours to capture the dazzling shooting stars on camera.

There’s another opportunity to view the meteor shower tonight, though it won’t be as spectacular.

In case you missed last night’s display, we rounded up some beautiful pictures taken by amateur and professional photographers.

