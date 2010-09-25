Gordon Gekko's 80s Cell Phone Has A Cameo In Wall Street 2 Trailer, But Is It Really The Original?

Wall Street 2 is in theatres today and fans of the original will be glad that Gordon Gekko’s monster cell phone makes a cameo.



But we’re pretty sure it’s a replica, not the original.

We’ve posted the original Wall Street movie trailer for comparison. Pause the new trailer at 00:45 (screen shot to the right) and the old trailer at 00:55.

Of course, the quality of the 1987 trailer is certainly poor enough that it might just not have picked up the black brand label on the right side of the phone.

