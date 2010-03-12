Geithner Makes Veiled Threat To EU Over Blocking US Firms

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has just called out the EU on its rule changes that prevent U.S. hedge funds and other investment groups from competing in the European Union jurisdiction, according to FT Alphaville.



The letter specifically points out that EU funds have the same access to the U.S. market that they have always had. FT Alphaville speculates, “Full access – for now….”

EU leaders have responded by saying that their rules are not protectionist and reflect the goals already established by the G20, according to the FT.

