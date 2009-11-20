Tim Geithner's Resignation Is Now On The Table

During his testimony today, two Republican Congressmen urged Tim Geithner to resign, or said he should be fired.



The commentariat seemed shocked that something like this would come up during an official Congressional hearing.

And yet, now they’re discussing it on CNBC, as a serious question, which is exactly what the Congressmen hoped.

It’s like when that one Congressman screamed “you lie” during Obama’s speech about healthcare. Everyone was scandalized, but it accomplished the goal of getting people to talk about whether or not illegal immigrants would be covered by new healthcare reforms (which is what the shout was in reference to).

If people actually cared about regulations and the bailout anymore — they don’t — this AIG thing would be really bad, and it might actually force Geithner out. As it is, he can probably hold on, but by the middle of next year, if things seem stabilised, it will probably be time for him to quit and collect his check in the private sector.



