Not that there was too much suspense, but Tim Geithner is the new Treausry Secretary, passing the Senate in a 60-34 vote. His swearing in just wrapped up. Perhaps surprisingly, 5 Democrats voted against the scandal-dogged nominee.



See Also:

Finance Committee Approves Geithner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.