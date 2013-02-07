Charlie Gasparino Has Some Really Over-The-Top Suggestions For Tim Geithner's Book Title

It’s official, Tim Geithner is writing a book. And the twitterverse is going nuts with suggestions for what its title should be.



But Charlie Gasparino’s suggestions take the cake:

@cgasparino #Geithnerbooktitles: how i threw tony james resume in the garbage; why cnbc is always the last to find out stuff — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013

#Geithnerbooktitles @cgasparino: how to screw up a perfectly good bailout; unemployment never felt so good; i hate @cgasparino — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013

#Geithnerbooktitles: how i wasted 4 years of my life; whats its like to take orders from a community activist; why didnt i go to law school — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013

#geithnerbooktitles cgasparino @thestalwart what i saw at the (socialist) revolution; how did i get myself in this mess; — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013

#geithnerbooktitles @cgasparino: me and a special friend; living and loving the guy in the white house — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013

