Charlie Gasparino Has Some Really Over-The-Top Suggestions For Tim Geithner's Book Title

Lisa Mahapatra

It’s official, Tim Geithner is writing a book. And the twitterverse is going nuts with suggestions for what its title should be.

But Charlie Gasparino’s suggestions take the cake:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.