Charlie Gasparino Has Some Really Over-The-Top Suggestions For Tim Geithner's Book Title

It’s official, Tim Geithner is writing a book. And the twitterverse is going nuts with suggestions for what its title should be.
But Charlie Gasparino’s suggestions take the cake:
@cgasparino #Geithnerbooktitles: how i threw tony james resume in the garbage; why cnbc is always the last to find out stuff
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013
#Geithnerbooktitles @cgasparino: how to screw up a perfectly good bailout; unemployment never felt so good; i hate @cgasparino
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013
#Geithnerbooktitles: how i wasted 4 years of my life; whats its like to take orders from a community activist; why didnt i go to law school
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013
#geithnerbooktitles cgasparino @thestalwart what i saw at the (socialist) revolution; how did i get myself in this mess;
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013
#geithnerbooktitles @cgasparino: me and a special friend; living and loving the guy in the white house
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.