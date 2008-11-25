Geithner Will Make The Treasury F-ing Gnarly

The world is getting to know the new face of the Treasury and the Economist, helped us all out by writing up a profile of the incoming man. Here’s our favourite part:



Mr [Timothy] Geithner looks a lot younger than his 47 years (though not as young as he did before the crisis began). He skateboards and snowboards and exudes a sort of hipster-wonkiness, using “way” as a synonym for “very” as in “way consequential” and occasionally underlining his point with the word “fuck”. In temperament he seems similar to Mr [Barack] Obama: he is suspicious of ideology, questions received wisdom, likes a competition of ideas and is keenly aware of how uncertain the world is.

We have our fingers crossed that he’s not a long boarder. We also want photographic evidence of this skateboarding claim. If this guy turns out to be a poseur, our hearts will be broken.

