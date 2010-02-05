Geithner: We're All Good Because China Will Save Us And Let The Yuan Strengthen

American exports and manufacturing jobs will be boosted by a revalued yuan… one of these days.



L.A. Times:

Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner said Thursday that China was likely to let its currency appreciate — addressing a long-sought U.S. goal that could help boost American exports and create more jobs.

Though Geithner didn’t specify when he expected Beijing to loosen its grip on the yuan, his statement to the Senate Budget Committee struck an optimistic note against a background of deepening tensions with Beijing, partly over economic policy but also over arms sales to Taiwan and President Obama’s plans to meet with the Dalai Lama.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.