Geithner-To-Goldman Clock Now Ticking Louder...

UPDATE: Secretary Tim Geithner got hammered on Capitol Hill yesterday. Congressmen said the public has lost faith in him and asked for his resignation.



Why has the Geithner rage flared up now, a full year after he reamed taxpayers to save Wall Street?

Because a year ago, everyone was worried about the whole world ending, so no one cared about the details. Now, for Main Street, the world has ended: The unemployment rate is over 10%. On Wall Street, meanwhile, times have never been better. That inequity has made Americans mad as hell, and Congress isn’t going to take it anymore.

So it’s time to revisit our Geithner-To-Goldman Clock!

As you’ll recall, this clock is counting down the days, hours, and minutes until Tim takes his seat at Goldman Sachs. When you’ve got a guaranteed job at Goldman Sachs, you make chicken-feed public-servant wages, you can’t sell your house, and you’ve got annoying Congressmen bitching at you on live TV, your days as Treasury Secretary are numbered…and our clock reflects that.

But!

You’ll notice that the clock is still saying that Tim won’t take his job at Goldman until 2012. Why are we keeping it there, even though it now seems that Tim will depart for the private sector much sooner than that? Because right now, if Tim jumped directly to Goldman, the resulting outrage would probably trigger World War 3.

Given the outrage about both Tim and Goldman these days, as well as the suspicion that Tim has been secretly working for Goldman all along, Tim will have to twiddle his thumbs at a private-equity shop for a while. Carlyle and Blackstone are too high profile–they would have the same perception problem. But there are plenty of other shops that will happily pay Tim $5 million a year to make a phone call and come into the office once in a while. So he’ll probably spend a couple of interim years there.

EARLIER: Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has survived his early brush with death.

He has recovered from early missteps, and those who still loathe the Wall Street bailouts, PPIP, AIG, and other Geithner policies have cooled down now that the stock market is rising.

So, for the moment, Geithner’s job is safe. Which means he can start focusing on the next one.

It sucks to be paid like a government employee when most people you work with and schmooze with are loaded. Especially when you can’t even unload the dime-a-dozen million-dollar house in the burbs you got stuck with when you were a nobody.

But the good news is, when you’ve been Treasury Secretary, and when you’ve done as much for Wall Street as Tim Geithner has, you don’t have to paid like a government employee forever. You can just jump into the empty chair at a dozen firms that’s already reserved for you the moment you want it.

So when is Tim Geithner going to Wall Street? Which firm will he join? How much will he make? Where will he live?

We’ve made our best guess on the first question–one year into President Obama’s second term (yes, there’s an assumption embedded in there, which could well be wrong. If it is, Tim will be in the money even quicker). And we’re pleased to announce the launching of our Geithner-To-Goldman Clock (below), which will conveniently count down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until that happy moment occurs. We’ll republish it occasionally, so you can monitor how much longer Tim has to scrimp and save.

As for the other questions, we need your help! What’s the wisdom of the crowd?

To make this easy, we’ve put together three polls, which will capture and calculate the results. You can register your votes and see all the results here >

Or you just choose a poll from the list below:

Which Wall Street Firm Will Tim Geithner Join When He Leaves Treasury? >

How Much Will Geithner Make Per Year On Wall Street After He Leaves Treasury? >



Where Will The Geithners Live When Tim Geithner Goes To Wall Street? >

And of course, feel free to weigh in on the timing of Tim Geithner’s departure for Wall Street in the comments below.

