Resetting The Geithner-To-Goldman Clock: Only 491 Days To Go

UPDATE: Larry Summers is gone from the White House, and the speculation is that Tim Geithner will follow.



So it’s time to revisit our Geithner-To-Goldman Clock!

As you’ll recall, this clock is counting down the days, hours, and minutes until Tim takes his seat at Goldman Sachs. When you’ve got a guaranteed job at Goldman, you make chicken-feed public-servant wages, and you can’t sell your house, your days as Treasury Secretary are numbered…and our clock reflects that.

But!

You’ll notice that the clock is still saying that Tim won’t take his job at Goldman until 2012. Why are we keeping it there, even though it now seems that Tim will depart for the private sector much sooner than that? Because right now, if Tim jumped directly to Goldman, the resulting outrage would probably trigger a revolution.

Given the outrage about both Tim and Goldman these days, as well as the suspicion that Tim has been secretly working for Goldman all along, Tim will have to twiddle his thumbs at a private-equity shop for a while. Carlyle and Blackstone are too high profile–they would have the same perception problem. But there are plenty of other shops that will happily pay Tim $5 million a year to make a phone call and come into the office once in a while. So he’ll probably spend a couple of interim years there.

