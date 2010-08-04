Geithner "Soothes" Wall Street: The Government Will Help You Understand The FinReg Bill

Treasury secretary Tim Geithner came to Manhattan to speak to bankers about the new FinReg bill.



Basically, Geither was there to tell Wall Street that the government is going to help them understand the new bill (it was just passed two weeks ago).

You might think that being in enemy territory, Geithner would try to soothe his audience.

Nah, he messed with them.

Geithner told them: I’ll help you understand the new reform.

He assured them, “The government is going to “move as quickly as possible to bring clarity to the new rules of finance.”

First of all, Wall Street seems to pretty much get the FinReg bill – they have lawyers and some firms are already making moves to comply with it.

Second, some of them helped write it. The SEC held panels with traders and execs and asked them for advice many times.

Also, the regulators want to help them follow their rules? Like a kid whose parents want to sit down and explain to them how to not sneak out at night, Wall Street is probably not at all surprised that the government wants to help them follow their rules.

Geithner’s “don’t worry, the government is going to help Wall Street understand finance ASAP” speech sounds kind of like the scene in Inglorious Basterds when the Nazi soldier sits at the kitchen table talking soothingly with the man who is protecting his Jewish neighbours from imminent death. I’m going to help you. And you’re going to hate every minute of it.

So then, while Geither is finishing up with that part of the speech, he suddenly switches tones and offers a solution.

He says, You shouldn’t just sit there and wait for Washington to clean them up – you should do it yourself.

“Don’t wait for Washington to draft every rule before you start changing how you do business” he said, with an added scolding for “running for cover during the peak of the crisis” and hoarding cash from consumers.

Again, no duh, but less creepy.

Read the full story at the New York Daily News >>>

