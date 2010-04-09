Tim Geithner Once Again Freaking Out About EU Hedge Fund Regulations

Earlier this year, Tim Geithner told European Union officials to cut out the protectionism crap and to play ball in terms of letting foreign firms take part in European markets.

Apparently, no one listened to the plea so Geithner is back at it, this time sending a second letter to the EU protesting the plans. The letter was sent to finance commissioners in Britain, Germany, France, and Spain (what, no Greece?).

“EU finance commissioners were supposed to propose new hedge fund regulations when they met in March, but they decided to delay proposals until May or June, as they sought wider support” says Hedgefund.net.



