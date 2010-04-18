Geithner: The Economy's Growing Faster Than We Thought!

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (GYT’-nur) says the economy is growing faster than the Obama administration expected.



He tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the country is on the way to sustained job creation. But he acknowledges that unemployment may remain high, close to 10 per cent.

Geithner says there’s more confidence in the business world, and he says the private sector is growing. He also says people are spending more.

He said he sees encouraging signs that should make Americans confident the country will emerge stronger.

