Geithner Meets With Lloyd Blankfein More Often Than He Meets With Members Of Congress

Geithner’s daily log of activities shows his meeting with some of the chiefs of systemically important banks more frequently than members of Congress.



For example, Geithner met with Lloyd Blankfein, Larry Fink, and Jamie Dimon more often than he met with Nancy Pelosi.

From the Huffington Post:

Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein has shown up on Geithner’s calendar at least 38 times through March since the Treasury Secretary took office in January 2009 [through March 2010], three more entries than Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and 13 more than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He met with people in the White House, like Barack Obama, much more than he met with Wall Street. But it’s interesting to compare how much more or less often Geithner met with Wall Street than he did with members of Congress.

We added up a few of the numbers:

Congress:

Nancy Pelosi – 25 times

Harry Reid – 35 times

Christopher Dodd – 42 times

Barney Frank – 81

Chuck Schumer – 37

John Boehner – 1



Wall Street:

Jamie Dimon – 29 times

Lloyd Blankfein – 38 times

John Mack – 3 times

Ken Lewis/Brian Moynihan – 6 times

Vikram Pandit – 18 times

Larry Fink – 29 times

HuffPo has an interactive graph that tells more of the data if you’re interested in playing around with more comparisons.

