Geithner Just Quashed Hopes Of A Bush Tax Cut Extension

Following comments from Senate Democrats expressing willingness to extend Bush tax cuts, the White House dispatched Tim Geithner to kill the buzz.



Tim just announced Obama’s plans to let the tax cuts expire for wealthy Americans in January, according to WSJ. Which is what people expected all along.

WSJ:

Mr. Geithner said there is “still some uncertainty about how strong the recovery is going to be,” which may be impacting spending decisions by businesses and individuals. But he discounted that as a reason to extend the Bush-era tax cuts for top earners, saying most private forecasts show moderate economic growth and increasing public confidence in the recovery.

He also rejected concerns voiced by business groups and many Republicans that the administration’s economic policies are creating uncertainty and holding back private investment. “Business always wants their taxes lower and always wants to live with less regulation,” he said, adding that U.S. firms are “doing very well…competing around the world.”

Although Congress — which could turn red in November — may put up a fight, the bills will expire naturally. Any political lockup means the White House wins.

