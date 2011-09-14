Tim Geithner's Joke About Getting Fired

In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer this morning at the Alpha Investor conference, US Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner appeared confident, competent, and optimistic.



He even made a joke.

Asked whether the prospect of getting fired had ever influenced his policy recommendations or openness in talking about the state of the economy, he replied, “Well, I’ve been hoping…”

Watch.

