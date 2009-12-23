Geithner: Jobs Growth By Spring!

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner seems to think job growth will return when the snow has melted and the birds are chirping again.



AP: Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner says he believes it’s reasonable to expect “positive job growth” by spring and that people should have confidence about an improving economic climate.

In an interview broadcast on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Geithner also said he believes many banks around the country still have work ahead of them to regain the public’s faith. He said, “They need to work very hard to shore it up” and said he wasn’t certain that “all banks get it.”

Geithner’s stewardship of the Treasury has come in for criticism on occasion. He said Wednesday, “I think most people would say the economy actually is strengthening now going into the end of the year,” but that the key is to regain lost jobs.

