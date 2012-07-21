GEITHNER: 'I Have Been The Most F------ Transparent Secretary Of The Treasury In This Country's Entire F------ History'

Well, well, well…



Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has quite the mouth on him.

In Neil Barofsky’s new book– “Bailout: An Inside Account of How Washington Abandoned Main Street While Rescuing Wall Street”– Geithner drops a few F-bombs in his interviews with the former Inspector General for TARP.

Here’s an excerpt from “Bailout” that was pulled out by Huffington Post’s Mark Gongloff. (Note: We’ve edited some of the language)

“Neil, I have been the most f***ing transparent secretary of the Treasury in this country’s entire f***ing history!” Geithner erupted, in an episode that had Barofsky wondering if Geithner was going to “throttle” him. At the time, Barofsky was the special inspector general in charge of oversight of the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

And here we go again.

“‘No one has ever made the banks disclose the type of s**t that I made them disclose after the stress tests. No one! And now you’re saying that I haven’t been f***ing transparent?'”

