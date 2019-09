Photo: Huffington Post

From Reuters: US Delays Decision on China Yuan ManipulationU.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Saturday he was delaying an April 15 report on whether China manipulates its currency but pledged to press for a more flexible Chinese currency policy.

