Geithner Calls Dimon, Blankfein, Gorman And The CEO Crew "The Warlords"

Someone told NYMag that Geithner (privately) calls all of the megabank CEOs, “The Warlords.”



(Maybe it was the anonymous CEO?)

It’s hilarious for two reasons. One, the mental pictures of the CEOs in long capes casting sinewy staffs (Vikram Pandit would have a falcon) over their fiefdoms. Two, it totally transforms the image of Dimon reading a fake letter at a conference in New York last June. According to NYMag, he said:

“Dear Timmy, we are happy to be able to pay back the $25 billion you lent us. We hope you enjoyed the experience as much as we did.”

And reason number three, Geithner thinking about (and saying) warlords… before you found out it’s a word commonly used by Chinese historians who’ve studied the Warlord Era.

Speaking of China: Check out 15 facts about China that will blow your mind –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.