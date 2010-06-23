Geithner And Summers: Europe Is Nuts For Putting Debt Concerns Ahead Of Growth

Photo: AP

That’s the most important takeaway from a join op-ed written by Larry Summers and Tim Geithner that appears in today’s WSJ: they don’t want Europe to get too drunk on this austerity thing and derail the global economy.First, the G-20 must continue to work together to secure the global recovery it did so much to bring about. We must ensure that global demand is both strong and balanced. While the U.S. was the major source of demand for the world economic growth before the crisis, global demand must rest on many pillars going forward. That is why the G-20 must support Europe’s reform program and the financing that Europe and the IMF will provide to countries facing acute fiscal challenges. There is a broad consensus about the importance of fiscal sustainability, but the precise timing and sequencing of that consolidation should vary across countries and be calibrated to maintain the momentum of private sector recovery.



Countries must put in place credible plans to stabilise debt-to-GDP levels and set a pace of consolidation that reinforces the momentum of growth. We must demonstrate a commitment to reducing long-term deficits, but not at the price of short-term growth. Without growth now, deficits will rise further and undermine future growth.

So, yes, your debt an issue, Europe. And we think it’s great that you want to get it under control. But… not now maybe. Just kick that can down the road a little bit and spend more.

