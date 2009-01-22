Geithner To Slide Through Confirmation On Bank Panic

Tim Geithner’s confirmation has reportedly been saved by the collapse of the country’s banking system (WSJ, CNBC, etc). Congressmen are expected to try for some tough-sounding sound bites on the tax issue and then rubber-stamp him.



Why?

Because Republicans are in a panic, too, and have no better plans. (And also because, a connected source tells us, so they can immediately start blaming the whole mess on him.)

