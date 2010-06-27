Geithner Begs G20 Leaders Not To Start Balancing Their Budgets

Photo: AP

At the G20 this weekend, Europe and Japan are being warned not to cut back on economic stimulus, by Timothy Geithner.BBC:



Emergency assistance that G20 leaders agreed on at previous summits at the height of the economic crisis must not be withdrawn too soon, he said.

“We’re going to avoid that mistake by making sure that we recognise that it’s only been a year since the world economy stopped collapsing,” he said.

It’s a sign of disapproval for Europe’s current austerity impetus. Mr. Geithner described a decent global recovery at the forum, but one which needed more economic expansion within Europe and Japan’s domestic economies in the near term.

Reuters:

“This recovery now is led by very strong growth in the emerging economies and a solid expansion in the United States. Growth started somewhat later in Europe and Japan, is projected be somewhat slower, and is still excessively dependent on exports to the rest of the world,” he said.

Austerity measures, which reduce citizen’s receipts from the government and cut direct government spending as well, won’t make nations less dependent on exports in the near-term.

In fact, their economic activity is likely to be more dependent on exports as spending on the domestic front is cut back. Thus the countries who cut spending first are likely to reduce their share of global consumption. Sharp contractions in spending abroad could hence be bad for the U.S. trade deficit and America’s share of global consumption. That’s likely why Geithner is pushing an anti-austerity, pro-domestic demand agenda for other major economies.

Meanwhile, he delivered some praise for China’s recent yuan adjustment announcement, but continued to pressure the nation on it’s U.S. trade imbalance as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.