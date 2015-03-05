Geico created a clever ad that rewards you in the best way possible when you watch the entire thing

Caroline Moss
GeicoYouTube

You know when you’re watching YouTube and you get the opportunity to “Skip This Ad” after 5 seconds?  

Has anyone ever consciously decided to watch an entire advertisement?

Probably not.

So GEICO came up with a genius idea — they created an ad that you can’t skip on YouTube, but technically, the ad is only 5 seconds long anyway.

But it’s not over.

Once you take in the first 5 seconds, you’re rewarded with the best part.

Take a look.

The ad centres on a family gathering around the dinner table to eat and also, talk about GEICO.

“Don’t thank me, thank the savings,” the mum over-enthusiastically bleats. 

GeicoYouTube

And then the “advertisement” is “over.” But the video is one minute and 4 seconds long. 

Here’s what happens in the 59 seconds before you get to whatever you’re trying to watch.

Geico2YouTube
Geico3YouTube
Geico4YouTube
Geico5YouTube

Awesome.

Watch the entire ad below:

 

