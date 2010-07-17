This Man Is Building An International Alliance Against Islam

The controversial Dutch politician Geert Wilders, reputed for being openly Anti-Islam, now wants to spread his message around the world by setting in motion an international alliance against Islam, starting with the U.S., U.K., Canada, France and Germany.



One of his goals is to stop immigration from Islamic countries to Western States all together. His motto is simple: “Stop Islam, defend freedom.” He goes so far as to call Islam a “fascist religion”.

Geert Wilders has his own immigration problems. Britain banned the anti-Islam politician from entering the country last year.

The bleached blond politician has been charged with hate speech in the Netherlands, with the trial starting this October. Despite that, Wilders has found many followers in his homeland, showing a right-wing surge in the country. In the recent elections on June 9th, his Freedom Party won 24 seats out of the 150-seat Parliament, 15 seats more than in the last election and beating all expectations.

