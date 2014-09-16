Geelong's Captain Joel Selwood Says Brent Harvey Should Play In Friday's AFL Preliminary Final

Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty

North Melbourne’s veteran player Brent Harvey could miss Friday night’s preliminary final against Sydney after a head-charging incident with Geelong captain Joel Selwood earned him a one-match suspension.

However Selwood says the veteran shouldn’t miss the game despite their clash last week which he has since described as “an accident.”

Selwood is expected to attend tonight’s tribunal hearing to help Harvey’s case.

But Roos coach Brad Scott hasn’t been so forgiving.

Scott told Fox Footy: “I had a chat with ‘Boomer’ a few weeks ago and now we’re back in the same situation.” Last week was Harvey’s return to the game following a three-week ban for fighting with Western Bulldog’s player Liam Picken in round 21.

The Kangaroos will take on first seed Sydney Swans at ANZ Stadium this Friday, while Hawthorn will go head-to-head against Port Adelaide on Saturday at the MCG.

