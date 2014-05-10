The Geekiest Tech Tweets Of All Time

Whether or not you think Twitter will ever be mainstream, it is still a hot forum for techies.

A new startup goes public, and the Twitter world goes crazy. Apple leaks and Google acquisitions crowd the Twitterverse. Clever banter predicts the future of technology.

And in between all of the useful conversation, you are bound to find pure, unadorned, nerdy tech humour. With the help of Quora and the rest of the internet, we’ve put together a list of some of the geekiest tech tweets out there.

Enjoy, and don’t fret if you find yourself chuckling along.

When 911 is probably a better option…

This is funny because it is really hard to quit Vim, a text editor used for coding.

Calling out Facebook for a questionable acquisition.

When it pays to know conversions.

Gamer questions the meaning of life.

In case you missed it, Heartbleed is this crazy bug that butted into online logins.

Google’s first tweet ever.

Turns out not all coders make billions.

Marvel versus Star Wars – Click here for the rest of the conversation.



The NSA Careers Twitter account posted this encrypted tweet which translates to “Want to know what it takes to work at NSA? Check back each Monday in May as we explore careers essential to protecting our nation.”

Yep, that’s the official White House account getting in on the “Game of Thrones” fun.

This Twitter employee live-tweeted the birth of her daughter. Not sure if this one’s geeky or just crazy.

The endless struggles of a coder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.