Geeky Startup OpenDNS Gets More Than 50,000 New Users After David Pogue Writeup

Here’s the power of David Pogue- and Walt Mossberg-types: In the last week or so after getting a wet kiss from the NYT’s Pogue, geeky tech startup OpenDNS has signed up more than 50,000 new accounts, the company tells us.In a blog post, OpenDNS founder and CEO David Ulevitch calls it the “biggest growth week” in the company’s history, noting that account creations were up nearly 7 times their average.



OpenDNS, if you’re not familiar, is designed to speed up your Internet connection and make browsing safer and more convenient, by replacing your ISP’s crappy DNS servers. (Google got into the market last year.) About 1% of the Internet, or about 20 million people, use OpenDNS, including one in three schools.

It takes a bit of geeky work to get the service set up on your computer, something that most non-techies could have difficulty with. So its growth spurt is even more impressive.

