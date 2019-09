From The Wrap:



With barely six weeks left in the current TV season, CBS’s nerd-centric comedy “The Big Bang Theory” and ABC’s nerd-beloved “Lost” have taken over as the top-rated scripted shows on the small screen among the advertiser-loved demographic of adults 18-49.

