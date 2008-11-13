Geeks Camp Out In The Cold For New Warcraft (Photos)

We haven’t seen geek-mania like this since the iPhone. Blizzard is throwing midnight launch parties in four cities to celebrate the release of the second expansion to its World of Warcraft series — “Wrath of the Lich King.” About a dozen geeks set up camp on Fifth Ave. late last night, braving overnight temperatures of about 30 degrees to be the first kid on the block with the game. By noon about 25 people were ready to spend the next 12 hours online waiting.



In Anaheim, Fry’s Electronics tells us about 50 people have been waiting in line since yesterday to be the first one with the game. Gamestop outlets in Austin and San Francisco won’t comment on the lines at their stores, citing “corporate policy.” (Huh?)

Blizzard has more than 11 million subscribers paying about $15 a month to play Warcraft. It’s a good bet most of them will either buy the $40 add-on or get it as a present this holiday season.

See Also:

Court: No, You Can’t Sell Software To Cheat In World Of Warcraft

World Of Warcraft Geeks, Other Gamers Throw Down $1 Billion On Subscriptions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.