THE BEST GEEK TATTOOS: These Folks Really Love Tech

Julie Bort
Photo: Flickr/vernhart

Tattoos have been around almost as long as skin.There are as many reasons to get a tattoo as there are people. For instance, in the 5th century BC, they were used to transmit secret messages across enemy lines. A few thousand years later, sailors would tattoo a pig on one foot and a rooster on the other to protect them from drowning.

These days they are often a symbol of love.

And some people love tech so much they tattooed their favourite tech symbols on their bodies as tribute.

If you sometimes lose your head, these HTML tags could come in handy.

He's got a chip on his shoulder.

You never forget your first network router.

This guy is keeping Apple close at hand.

Apple always on her mind -- or at least -- on her backside.

Ubuntu Tattoos galore for the love of Linux.

If you can read this, you're a computer. (It's his name in binary code).

Armed with Windows 7.

Hey, that tickles!

