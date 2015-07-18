A Tibetan monk is communicating with the world through his stunning Instagram feed

The life of a Buddhist monk is filled with study, meditation, and… Instagram?

That’s the case for @gdax, or Gedun Wangchuk. He’s a Buddhist monk living and Instagramming in Tibet, Huffington Post reports.

His account, first spotted by the blog Redbubble, depicts the beauty and peace of his daily life. Instagram itself appears to be the only outlet that’s been able to get in contact with the hard-to-track-down Wangchuk. They interviewed him for their blog.

Wangchuk’s account features shots of the Tibetan countryside, wildlife, his fellow monks, and places of worship. He even posts the occasional video.

Here are some of his most spectacular Instagrams. Sit back, relax, and enjoy one of the most charming accounts on Instagram.

