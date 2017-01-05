Boeing just got an $8.3 billion order for its fastest selling jet of all time

Boeing Boeing 737 MAX in GECAS livery.

On Wednesday, Boeing announced that GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has placed an order for 75 737-MAX 8 airliners.

With a list price of $110 million per aircraft, the deal could be worth as much as $8.25 billion.

Large orders of this type commonly include significant bulk discounts. As a result, it is likely the GECAS order is worth less than list value.

The deal, which was completed in December, pushed the total number of 737MAX airliners on order from GECAS up to 170 planes.

GECAS is the Irish-American commercial aircraft financing and leasing arm of General Electric. The company currently owns and services a fleet of 1,950 aircraft and holds loans on another 400 or so planes.

“We appreciate the confidence GECAS has in the 737 MAX, and look forward to seeing the aeroplanes placed with carriers all over the world,” Brad McMullen, Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes’ vice president for North America and Leasing Sales, said in a statement.

To date, the aeroplane maker has booked 3,419 orders for the 737MAX. According to Boeing, this make it the fastest selling plane in company history.

“Our customers want the latest technology and fuel efficiency, and the CFM International LEAP-1B engines on these aircraft deliver outstanding productivity and reliability in the single-aisle market,” GECAS president and CEO Alec Burger said in a statement.

The LEAP 1-B engines that will power the 737MAX are made by CFM International — a 50/50 joint venture between GE and SAFRAN Aircraft Engines of France.

