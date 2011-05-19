Gears of War 3 Enlists 1 Million Preorders

By M.H. Williams



Epic Games has announced that Gears of War 3 has been preordered more than one million times and has reached that record faster than any other Xbox 360-exclusive. 1.29 million players slaughtered each other in the recent multiplayer beta.

“An overwhelming success – we can’t thank the fans enough,” said Epic design director Cliff Bleszinski. “While the beta was a fun way to give players an early taste of our game, it also provided us with invaluable feedback to help us refine and polish Gears of War 3 to ensure it’s truly the culmination of the trilogy we promised to the fans.”

Other statistics from the beta include:

Over the course of four weeks, fans played more than 11 million multiplayer matches.

1.29 million people participated in the beta

145 different countries participated in the beta

249 years worth of matches played

More than 11 million matches completed

More than 927 million kills recorded

More than 131 million executions performed

More than 23 million deaths by chainsaw

Nearly 23 billion bullets fired

460 million ribbons and 294 million medals earned

435 thousand people earned the beta exclusive Thrashball Cole skin to use in the retail game when it launches in September

234 thousand people earned the beta exclusive Gold Retro Lancer to use in the retail game when it launches in September.

Gears of War 3 will be released on the Xbox 360 on September 20, 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.