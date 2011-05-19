Gears of War 3 Enlists 1 Million Preorders

By M.H. Williams
Epic Games has announced that Gears of War 3 has been preordered more than one million times and has reached that record faster than any other Xbox 360-exclusive. 1.29 million players slaughtered each other in the recent multiplayer beta.
“An overwhelming success – we can’t thank the fans enough,” said Epic design director Cliff Bleszinski. “While the beta was a fun way to give players an early taste of our game, it also provided us with invaluable feedback to help us refine and polish Gears of War 3 to ensure it’s truly the culmination of the trilogy we promised to the fans.”
Other statistics from the beta include:
Over the course of four weeks, fans played more than 11 million multiplayer matches.
- 1.29 million people participated in the beta
- 145 different countries participated in the beta
- 249 years worth of matches played
- More than 11 million matches completed
- More than 927 million kills recorded
- More than 131 million executions performed
- More than 23 million deaths by chainsaw
- Nearly 23 billion bullets fired
- 460 million ribbons and 294 million medals earned
- 435 thousand people earned the beta exclusive Thrashball Cole skin to use in the retail game when it launches in September
- 234 thousand people earned the beta exclusive Gold Retro Lancer to use in the retail game when it launches in September.
Gears of War 3 will be released on the Xbox 360 on September 20, 2011.
