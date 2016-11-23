These stickers work with your phone to make sure you never lose things again

If you are constantly misplacing your belongings then this device could save you a lot of time.

The GearEye is “the ultimate gear management system” that works by tracking RFID tags which have been stuck to things you want to group or locate.

These tags are tracked by an app on your phone which can locate anything that is missing whenever you want.

The project can be funded now on Kickstarter.

Produced by Leon Siciliano.

