GE: We're Not Selling NBC U*

GE boss Jeff Immelt says the company won’t sell NBC U, even though the company’s broadcast flagship has been listing for years. NYT:



“Should we sell NBCU? The answer is no!” Mr. Immelt writes in a message for investors in G.E.’s 2007 annual report, to be released Wednesday. “I just don’t see it happening. Not before the Olympics, not after the Olympics. It doesn’t make sense.”

Of course, a smart-aleck would point out that Jeff’s phrasing still gives himself plenty of lattitude to sell NBC U if he wants to. But that’s about as definitive as corporate communications get these days. And the best argument for not selling NBC U, the NYT notes, is that as long as Jeff Zucker’s broadcast network is underperforming, the company’s not going to fetch that much. Let’s check back if/when ratings improve.

