GE Wants To Buy Distressed Assets With PPIP

Yesterday, JP Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said his company would run far away from Tim Geithner’s PPIP. It’s not going to be a seller, and it’s definitely not interested in getting into bed with the government as a buyer.



But GE (GE) is all about getting into bed with the government, across its business units.

Speaking on the company’s conference call, CFO Keith Sherin said GE is interested in participating in the public-private partnership as a buyer of distressed assets.

Still the question remains: Will there actually be any sellers?

