GE was the most popular industrial stock for hedge funds last quarter. Here are 9 firms that likely took a beating after the stock tanked on fraud claims.

Hedge funds scooped up more shares of General Electric in the second quarter than any other company in the industrial sector.

The funds were most likely trying to buy the dip as the stock has shed more than 60% of its market value over the last two years.

It’s possible some of these funds sold shares before GE’s sell-off on Thursday sparked by Harry Markopolos’s fraud accusations, but many likely still held the stock and took a hit.

Here are nine hedge funds that may have gotten clobbered when GE plunged on Thursday.

General Electric was the favourite industrial-sector pick for hedge funds in the second quarter.

According to regulatory filings, hedge funds added more shares of GE to their portfolios than any other company in the industry during the second quarter. Holdings of GE within hedge fund portfolios rose by 25% during the period, according data compiled by Bloomberg.

The funds most likely saw GE as a bargain at its current price. Through a series of executive shakeups, layoffs, and a major overhaul of its core businesses, GE has lost more than 60% of its market value over the last two years.

Hedge funds are required to disclose investments in public companies four times a year, following the end of each quarter. The recent filings reflect hedge fund’s holdings as of June 30, so its possible some firms might have sold shares before GE’s stock price tanked on Thursday.

The sell-off – which saw GE shares tumble as much as 14% – came after the famous Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos accused the industrial conglomerate of accounting fraud. He did so in the form of a 175-page report that claimed fraud mostly coming from GE’s long-term-care insurance business.





Its likely that many of the hedge funds that stocked up on GE in the second quarter still held their shares when Markopolos’s report was published.

The company’s stock price recovered on Friday, climbing 6.5% after Larry Culp, GE’s chief executive officer, purchased $US2 million worth of stock and publicly rebuked Markopolos’s claims.

Here’s which hedge funds likely took a beating during GE’s sell-off on August 15. They’re listed in increasing order of how many shares they added to positions:

9. Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management

Shares purchased in Q2: 3,376,390

Total position: 92,562,627

Total ownership percentage: 1.06%

Market value:$US791 million

8. Geode Capital Management

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Shares purchased in Q2: 4,595,928

Total position: 113,366,953

Total ownership percentage: 1.30%

Market value: $US969 million

7. SG Americas Securities

AP

Shares purchased in Q2: 4,614,125

Total position: 5,364,009

Total ownership percentage: 0.06%

Market value: $US45 million

6. DE Shaw

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Shares purchased in Q2: 5,298,374

Total position: 8,976,685

Total ownership percentage: 0.10%

Market value: $US76 million

5. DZ Bank

General Electric

Shares purchased in Q2: 5,910,982

Total position: 14,174,710

Total ownership percentage: 0.16%

Market value: $US121 million

4. Causeway Capital Management

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Shares purchased in Q2: 6,980,327

Total position: 6,980,327

Total ownership percentage: 0.08%

Market value: $US59 million

3. Citadel Advisors

Kevork Djansezian/AP

Shares purchased in Q2: 7,772,741

Total position: 11,317,046

Total ownership percentage: 0.13%

Market value: $US96 million

2. Eagle Capital Management

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Shares purchased in Q2: 24,684,128

Total position: 81,522,014

Total ownership percentage: 0.93%

Market value: $US697 million

1. Renaissance Technologies

Stephane Mahe

Shares purchased in Q2: 38,260,700

Total position: 53,270,354

Total ownership percentage: 0.61%

Market value: $US455 million

