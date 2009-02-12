GE Scores A Billion Dollar Contract With Saudi Arabia

General Electric’s Mid-East energy business push continues, as it will be providing electric turbines to the Saudi Electric Company in a deal worth $1 billion.

This is a bright spot for the company who’s shares are languishing. Its energy infrastructure business is the most sucessful part of its operations. In December the company announced a $3 billion dollar deal to provide turbines for Iraq.

