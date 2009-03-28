GE Fires Solar Employees After Sudden Collapse Of Demand

Gunther Portfolio is reporting that GE Solar (GE) has laid off employees at a Newark, Delaware, plant. They hear the cause is that there are too many silicon modules filling the warehouse there, so they’ve let people from the second and third production shifts go.



A GE spokesperson confirmed it to Gunther: “We did have a staff reduction. The market for the solar technology manufactured at the Newark, Delaware facility has seen a sudden and dramatic decline, which required us to align our output with the market demand.”

Their sources also heard a rumour that GE might shut the plant down, though it’s unclear whether it will result in a relocation of the plant of an exit from the solar industry.

Here’s GE’s response:

We did announce the reduction in our workforce to align our output at the facility with the current market demand. We have gone from 3 shifts to 1 shift in our manufacturing operations. We did NOT announce the closing of the facility.

As Gunther points out, this stands in contrast to an interview GE’s Ecomagination VP, Steve Fludder gave to the Times’ Green Inc. yesterday, which ran under the head “G.E.’s Green Chief Bullish On Clean-Tech Future.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.